Michigan Civil Rights Commission taking input to combat housing discrimination

Michigan residents are sharing their experiences with housing discrimination to inform new policy recommendations.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission held a virtual public hearing Wednesday to hear testimony from residents. Many spoke about poor housing conditions, obstacles they face to finding a home and a lack of access to needed services.

Several individuals said their civil rights are being violated, despite the state outlawing discrimination based on an individual's identity, including race, sex and disability.

Patrese Griffin is a housing advocate and former vice mayor of Kalamazoo. She told the commission that her family struggled to find a place to live, noting her husband had a prior criminal background and her family's housing applications were being repeatedly denied.

Griffin said she became involved in Kalamazoo's government to support protections against housing discrimination.

"We require and need state law," she said. "When people drive across state lines into Michigan, it should be known that discrimination is not tolerated."

Other residents spoke about receiving unfair treatment from landlords and property owners on the basis of disability and sexual orientation. Several said rising rents and home prices worsen barriers to fair housing.

“The lack of affordable housing in the state of Michigan has reached a historical crisis point," said Elan Nichols, attorney with the Legal Services of Eastern Michigan Fair Housing Center.

"The lack of affordable housing affects nearly every protected class in the state of Michigan."

There are several housing-related bills currently making their way through the state legislature. One proposal aims to protect tenants from facing discrimination on the basis of their source of income.

The commission is taking written testimony and public input through June. Two more hearings are scheduled in Flint and Grand Rapids later this year, and the group is working with the Department of Civil Rights to prepare fair housing recommendations this summer.