Thousands gather to remember those lost on the one-year anniversary of the shooting on MSU's campus

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo,
Sophia Saliby
Published February 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
People surround the Spartan Statue which has been lit up green, flowers and bouquets are at the base of the statue
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WkAR-MSU
Thousands of students and members of the campus community attended the remembrance gathering.

Thousands came together Tuesday night for a vigil at Michigan State University to honor the three students who lost their lives one year ago in a mass shooting on campus.

Students, faculty and community members huddled together in one of the parking lots facing Spartan Stadium. Many wore green and white in solidarity.

The Rock on MSU's campus painted green with the words "Spartans Together" and hearts in white. Flowers and bouquets have been placed at the base of the Rock.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU

As pictures of campus landmarks and photos from last year's memorials and vigils were shown on two large screens, MSU’s Student Body President Emily Hoyumpa spoke in a pre-recorded message, reminding attendees to support one another.

“Whatever you're feeling is valid," she said.

"People are in different places along their healing journey, and wherever you are at tonight, tomorrow and beyond is okay.”

Later, the crowd stood in silence as the bells of Beaumont Tower rang twice at 8:18 p.m. in honor of Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson who were killed in Berkey Hall.

The tower then rang once more at 8:25 p.m. in honor of Brian Fraser who died in the Union building.

"Our hearts are heavy as we remember the students we lost that day. Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts, not just today, but always and forever as Spartans. We also remember those injured that night," Hoyumpa said.

After the moments of silence, those in attendance were invited to reflect, talk to counselors on site, drink hot cocoa and create art.

MSU plans to build a permanent memorial in honor of the victims.

Administrators are currently seeking feedback from campus community members on what that should look like.

A white rose on the ground with a message attached that reads "Remember their names Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner. Flowers provided by MSU MOTO." Next to a white paper bag with a green light in it
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Those attending the gathering were given white roses and small battery-powered green lights to mark the anniversary.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
