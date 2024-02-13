Thousands gather to remember those lost on the one-year anniversary of the shooting on MSU's campus

Thousands came together Tuesday night for a vigil at Michigan State University to honor the three students who lost their lives one year ago in a mass shooting on campus.

Students, faculty and community members huddled together in one of the parking lots facing Spartan Stadium. Many wore green and white in solidarity.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU

As pictures of campus landmarks and photos from last year's memorials and vigils were shown on two large screens, MSU’s Student Body President Emily Hoyumpa spoke in a pre-recorded message, reminding attendees to support one another.

“Whatever you're feeling is valid," she said.

"People are in different places along their healing journey, and wherever you are at tonight, tomorrow and beyond is okay.”

Later, the crowd stood in silence as the bells of Beaumont Tower rang twice at 8:18 p.m. in honor of Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson who were killed in Berkey Hall.

The tower then rang once more at 8:25 p.m. in honor of Brian Fraser who died in the Union building.

"Our hearts are heavy as we remember the students we lost that day. Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts, not just today, but always and forever as Spartans. We also remember those injured that night," Hoyumpa said.

After the moments of silence, those in attendance were invited to reflect, talk to counselors on site, drink hot cocoa and create art.

MSU plans to build a permanent memorial in honor of the victims.

Administrators are currently seeking feedback from campus community members on what that should look like.