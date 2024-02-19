Ingham County asking residents for input on Lake Lansing dam repairs

Officials in Ingham County are seeking public input on plans to repair part of the Lake Lansing dam.

The dam helps control the lake’s water level and prevent shoreline flooding. But inspections have indicated that part of the dam is inoperable, making it difficult for officials to control water levels in accordance with what is required by the courts.

The county has scheduled a public hearing Feb. 20, at the Ingham County Human Services building to have community members share their opinions on how the dam repairs should be approached.

County officials previously commissioned an independent report to consider several options for repairs. Some proposals listed in the analysis could cost millions of dollars.

Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick Lindemann said failing to repair the Lake Lansing dam could have major consequences.

“Without the dam, they wouldn't have a lake. Without the lake level, they wouldn't have a controlled lake, it would be high one week and low the next,” he said.

Lindemann said he’ll make a recommendation to the county’s Board of Commissioners after tomorrow’s hearing. The board will have the final say in deciding how they want to fund the Lake Lansing dam repairs.

It's uncertain how the county will pay for the upgrades, though Lindemann said homeowners near the lake should not be forced to bear the brunt of the cost.

He added Lake Lansing is also valued by community members who visit to enjoy the recreational space.

“It's a nice water resource for the area, and we want to make sure that we can keep it safe and the people downstream shouldn't be burdened with too much water,” Lindemann said.

"We can put a man on the moon and bring him back alive, we ought to be able to figure out how to do is," he said.