MSUFCU to open new branch at Sparrow Hospital

The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is partnering with Sparrow Health System to open a new branch and provide financial services at the hospital.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU, announces the partnership with Sparrow Hospital Tuesday morning.

The credit union is providing an ATM and virtual teller in the lobby of the Lansing hospital to serve Sparrow staff.

“It's an opportunity to serve the caregivers, over 50% of them have an account at MSUFCU, so [we're] really here to take care of our members,” said April Clobes, president and CEO of the MSU Federal Credit Union.

Clobes said the new branch will also make it easier for healthcare professionals to access financial education programs and other support options, including loans to pursue medical degrees, first responder training and resources for doctors to start their own practice.

Margaret Dimond is regional president of University of Michigan Health, which merged with Sparrow last year. She said the branch will also be able to serve staff working an overnight shift.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Officials stand in front of the new MSUFCU branch opening in Sparrow Hospital.

“The credit union exemplifies a dedicated community organization and what that means to the Lansing community," Dimond said. "We're proud to partner with them on the new space, and all the support that they'll give our caregivers.”

The Sparrow Foundation also accepted a $25,000 donation from the MSUFCU. Part of the donation will go towards a fund that supports caregivers who experience a loss due to a medical condition or accident.

The MSU Federal Credit Union is a financial supporter of WKAR.