DeWitt priest sentenced to prison for embezzling from retired priests

A Dewitt priest began serving a prison term Monday for embezzling from retired priests.

David Rosenberg served as director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center from 2015 until he retired in 2021. Last month, a jury found the 72-year old guilty of eight felonies that involved stealing some $780,000 from three priests living at the center.

In a news release following the conviction, the diocese said Rosenberg’s crimes were not related to any official role he held within the organization.

At a court hearing this week, a Clinton County judge sentenced Rosenberg to between four and 20 years in prison along with other sentences that he’ll serve out at the same time.