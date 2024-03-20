Michigan State Police restricts vehicle pursuits to suspects of violent felonies

The Michigan State Police is restricting when state troopers can pursue drivers who fail to pull over for a traffic stop.

Under the old policy, troopers could initiate pursuit for a number of reasons if drivers failed to pull over for a traffic stop, including if the motorist was speeding, committing traffic violation or suspected of operating a stolen vehicle.

The agency announced a new policy last Thursday that allows troopers to chase drivers only if there’s probable cause that the motorist committed a life-threatening or violent felony, such as armed robbery, murder or kidnapping.

Michigan State Police lieutenant Rene Gonzalez says pursuits are dangerous. He said the policy was changed to reduce the risk to the public.

“We don't want anybody to get injured or killed because of a pursuit, even the fleeing suspect," Gonzalez said. "If somebody's death is going to occur out of this, it's just not worth it.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, crashes occur in at least 30 percent of vehicle pursuits, with many leading to injury or death.

Gonzalez said troopers will still be able to follow up and investigate suspects who flee from an attempted traffic stop.

“The pursuit policy is not meant to be soft on crime, which people might think. It's more pro-safety," he said. "It's a change to keep people safe, our members, the public, and even the suspect.”