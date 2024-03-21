Daniel Mahoney celebrates economic development in Jackson State of the City

In his third State of the City address, Jackson mayor Daniel Mahoney said the city is on its way to becoming a more vibrant and resilient community.

Mahoney used his speech to shine a light on initiatives that could benefit Jackson residents. He pointed to a plan to build 100 new affordable houses on city lots, noting more than 500 applications have already come in for the units.

The mayor said officials are working on multiple fronts to encourage new development in the community. He added hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding that will support local business owners and the city is also allocated to redevelop Martin Luthor King Jr. Drive.

“The city of Jackson is capable of chewing bubblegum and walking at the same time," Mahoney said. "What I mean by that is just because we have one project happening does not mean that we don't have the capability to start another project that's just as important.”

Mahoney said he’s working to expand broadband internet access in the city and attract a grocery store to improve access to fresh food on the south side. Other priorities include investing in neighborhood parks and trails and finding new sources of funding to repair roads in Jackson without putting a financial burden on residents.

Mahoney said he’s certain the investments will pay off,

“I hope that...you have a deep understanding of the difference between believing in Jackson and knowing that Jackson is resilient and ready to move forward in progress for the future and the benefit of everyone in Jackson,” he said.