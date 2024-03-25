Lawyers for Vassar challenge allegations of misconduct on MSU board

The legal team for a Michigan State University trustee is refuting the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct on the board.

The report from Washington, D.C. law firm Miller & Chevalier found that trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno overstepped their authority multiple times and created a “fear of retaliation” among staff and administrators.

Attorneys from Miller Law, which was hired by MSU to represent Vassar, dispute the investigation's central claims, calling them "unfounded."

“They've refused to disclose who they talked to, the names of individuals who made accusations against trustees and we believe that is a serious problem with the report,” Miller Law attorney Kevin O’Shea said in an interview with WKAR.

O’Shea called the investigation “flawed” and questioned the independence of the law firm that conducted the review.

“They are attorneys and they have professional responsibilities to advocate on behalf of Michigan State,” he said. “We advocate on behalf of [Vassar] and our response is an example of that.”

In early March, the Board of Trustees voted to censure Vassar and Denno, stripping the two of their leadership positions and referring their potential removal to the governor. Since then, Vassar has resigned from her role as chair. She remains a trustee on the board.

The university’s largest governing body of faculty sent a letter to the governor last week advocating for Vassar’s removal as trustee.

O’Shea said MSU’s response to the misconduct allegations against Vassar was a gross reaction.

“They may have made mistakes certainly and Dr. Vassar was very open in saying that she would do things differently if she had been advised that there was a problem,” he added. “But no one ever came to her and indicated there was a problem.”

MSU’s general counsel has instructed the Board of Trustees to terminate indemnification for Vassar, according to O'Shea, ending the former chair's legal support from the university as it relates to the dispute.

MSU officials have not returned a request for comment at the publishing of this story.

O'Shea said Vassar is considering all options including potentially pursuing a lawsuit against MSU.