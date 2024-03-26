Breeze Airways to offer Florida flights at Capital Region International Airport

A new airline is offering flights from the Capital Region International Airport to Florida starting this fall.

Breeze Airways, a low-cost airline that launched in 2021, plans to offer flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida out of the Lansing airport. Though Breeze has delivered charter flights to Michigan, the two Florida travel options will be the airline’s first commercial flights in the state.

Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, said the flights will make booking a vacation more convenient for Lansing area residents.

“There's going to be a lot of opportunities to continue to see that nice warm service, hopefully get you down to second homes if you have them, or maybe going down and see Mickey for a quick vacation as well,” she said.

Breeze will use Airbus A220 planes that seat 137 passengers. Service to Orlando will be available year-round.

Bud Hafer, director of government and airport affairs with Breeze Airways, said the airline wants to make travel affordable and give communities more options.

"Lansing is underserved from the number of people that are in the community, but also those in outlying regions, they can then come to a central point here in Lansing and don't have to fly to other airports," he said. "It makes everything a lot more convenient to be able to fly out of here.”

Breeze Airways joins Delta, American Airlines, Avelo and other carriers at the airport. Travelers are currently able to fly to Orlando, Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.