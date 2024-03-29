Abrams Planetarium previews national eclipse

A total solar eclipse will sweep across regions of the United States on April 8. Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium is putting on a public show called Totality! in preparation for the astronomical event.

“Eclipses are one of those really great, hard-to-see phenomena that are always wonderful to go out and experience,” Abrams Planetarium director Shannon Schmoll said.

The show covers solar and lunar eclipses, the history of eclipses, and how they happen.

“It’s a really good primer on eclipses in general,” Schmoll said.

While the show focuses on eclipses, a half-hour is dedicated to a live presentation.

“We have a live star talk about what you can see out in our sky right now,” Schmoll said. “You can hear a little more about what we’ll expect to see here in the Lansing area.”

And for those planning on viewing the total solar eclipse on April 8, Schmoll says it’s important to wear the proper eclipse glasses.

“Even at maximum coverage, even if 99% of the Sun is covered, there is enough light to damage your eyes,” Schmoll said.

Schmoll says the planetarium sells eclipse glasses for a dollar a piece.

Totality! runs from Friday to Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are at most $5.50 for adults and are available for purchase online.