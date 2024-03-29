Melorie Begay rejoins WKAR news team to host Morning Edition

For the past few weeks, you may have heard a familiar voice bringing you the news in the mornings.

Our former weekend host and reporter, Melorie Begay is officially WKAR's new Morning Edition host.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with her about coming back to the news team and the types of stories she wants to cover in the Capital Region.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: For the past few weeks, you may have heard a familiar voice bringing you the news in the mornings. Our former weekend host and reporter, Melorie Begay is now our new Morning Edition host.

She joins me to talk about coming back to WKAR and the types of stories she wants to cover in the Capital Region.

Melorie Begay: Yeah, thanks for having me.

Saliby: You've been a host here at WKAR. So, what made you want to come back and take on Morning Edition?

Begay: What brought me back was that I missed being a host, really. I think there's something special about being the person who guides listeners through the news, and I think that's something that you might be familiar with. So no matter what's going on or what's happening, I like being a person who is a resource for others. So, it was partly missing being a host.

I also feel like I've really only scratched the surface of what mid-Michigan has to offer.

And I think the other thing too, is that I love WKAR and the news team here. I honestly believe the news team here has some of the best journalists in the state. And it's such a pleasure to be able to hear and share their stories over the airwaves.

I also feel like I've really only scratched the surface of what mid-Michigan has to offer. And so, I think those are the reasons why I decided to come back.

Saliby: Well, that's very kind to hear, Melorie. So, I want to ask, what kind of voice do you want to be for our morning listeners as they wake up with you?

Begay: Yeah, you know, Megan Schellong left some pretty big shoes to fill, but I think I'm up for the challenge. You know, I'd like to be someone who's calm, friendly, reliable and ultimately trustworthy, but I think that's something that takes time. So, I'm really excited to start or continue building that relationship with listeners.

Saliby: Do you want to share something with our audience that they might not know about you?

Begay: Yeah, I'm a pretty big sports fan, specifically of women's sports. I feel like the growth of women's sports is probably one of the biggest stories to come out of entertainment, and it's also just a lot of fun to watch.

So, I watch a lot of women's soccer, basketball, and I'm starting to get into women's hockey as well.

Saliby: And I know you had mentioned that you're actually excited for the Morning Edition schedule because you watch a lot of European games that air in the afternoons our time.

Begay: It's really great because I love watching different types of types of leagues and the games start in the afternoon which is very convenient for me.

And selfishly, I think one of the best perks of having this position because I'll be out for the day, and I get to enjoy all of those games.

Saliby: And what kinds of stories would you like to report on here in mid-Michigan?

Begay: Yeah, I'd like to do a variety of different kinds of reporting. I'm somebody who's pretty curious about things that I don't understand. And I enjoy breaking down topics into stories that are relatable and informative and just talking to people in the community in general.

But specifically, I do enjoy reporting on the environment and science-related stories, so hopefully you'll all hear some of those stories or conversations very soon.

Saliby: Melorie Begay is our Morning Edition host. Thank you for joining us and welcome back to the team.

Begay: Thanks. Happy to be back.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.