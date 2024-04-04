Sparrow Hospital to donate homes for affordable housing

University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Hospital are giving away nine houses in Lansing through one-dollar deeds.

The nine houses, which sit on Michigan Avenue’s corridor, were originally slated for demolition. Instead, UM-Sparrow Health announced at a press conference Wednesday morning that the homes would be donated to the Ingham County Land Bank and Habitat for Humanity as part of a plan to make the vacant properties into affordable housing.

Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said the renovation costs are estimated to be around $150,000. He said the county opted to renovate the pre-World War I houses after determining demolition costs and the need for new construction would have prevented the sites from being used for affordable housing.

“The woodworking and flooring from 1914 cannot be replaced so that’s another consideration,” Fox said.

Margaret Dimond, Regional President of UM-Sparrow Health said the decision to convert the dilapidated properties into affordable housing was motivated by a conversation with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“After we learned about the dire housing situation, I had a sit down with the mayor. He explained to me the lack of what we would call housing stock in Lansing,” Dimond said.

Ingham County Land Bank and Habitat for Humanity are expected to start construction on the homes this summer, and are slated to complete work on the properties next year.