Lansing residents split on redesign for MLK Jr. Boulevard

As Lansing officials decide on the future design for a Westside portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, residents are split on whether the plan will improve pedestrian and traffic safety.

Over the last several months, the city has been gathering feedback from residents on construction plans to turn the roadway from six driving lanes to four. Currently, the north and southbound driving lanes are separated by a grassy median where pedestrians can cross the boulevard.

Under the proposal, the city would remove the median between Allegan and Kalamazoo Streets, adding four travel lanes with a center turn lane. The section north of Allegan Street until Ionia Street would include a smaller median. The redesign would add a 10-foot wide pathway, reserving some green space along the east side of the roadway.

After the project is complete, city officials plan to convert Ottawa and Allegan Streets from one-way into two-way streets.

“It's going to make the road safer to walk along, safer to drive along, (and) going to open up several acres of land back to the city to be something other than just a road,” said downtown resident David Ellis.

But many Westside residents have spoken out against the project.

City of Lansing The city has asked residents whether they would prefer to maintain the original design (left) or the city's new design (right).

Deborah Mulcahey owns a property in the neighborhood and has lived in the area for more than 40 years. She said removing the median would create a traffic hazard, and the city has not explored all its options.

“You're going to have a serious problem because the berm helps to keep traffic separated from the homes and separated from each other,” Mulcahey said.

“We need to look at increasing the size of the median, and that has not been considered.”

The city sent out flyers to Westside residents asking if they supported the new design or would like to retain the current design.

Poll results are being reviewed as city officials prepare a final decision later this year.