© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing residents split on redesign for MLK Jr. Boulevard

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo,
Arjun Thakkar
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:06 AM EDT
The city has restricted traffic on parts of MLK Jr. Boulevard as a potential redesign and sewer separation projects are in progress.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
The city has restricted traffic on parts of MLK Jr. Boulevard as a potential redesign and sewer separation projects are in progress.

As Lansing officials decide on the future design for a Westside portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, residents are split on whether the plan will improve pedestrian and traffic safety.

Over the last several months, the city has been gathering feedback from residents on construction plans to turn the roadway from six driving lanes to four. Currently, the north and southbound driving lanes are separated by a grassy median where pedestrians can cross the boulevard.

Under the proposal, the city would remove the median between Allegan and Kalamazoo Streets, adding four travel lanes with a center turn lane. The section north of Allegan Street until Ionia Street would include a smaller median. The redesign would add a 10-foot wide pathway, reserving some green space along the east side of the roadway.

After the project is complete, city officials plan to convert Ottawa and Allegan Streets from one-way into two-way streets.

“It's going to make the road safer to walk along, safer to drive along, (and) going to open up several acres of land back to the city to be something other than just a road,” said downtown resident David Ellis.

But many Westside residents have spoken out against the project.

The city has asked residents whether they would prefer to maintain the original design (left) or the city's new design (right).
City of Lansing
The city has asked residents whether they would prefer to maintain the original design (left) or the city's new design (right).

Deborah Mulcahey owns a property in the neighborhood and has lived in the area for more than 40 years. She said removing the median would create a traffic hazard, and the city has not explored all its options.

“You're going to have a serious problem because the berm helps to keep traffic separated from the homes and separated from each other,” Mulcahey said.

“We need to look at increasing the size of the median, and that has not been considered.”

The city sent out flyers to Westside residents asking if they supported the new design or would like to retain the current design.

Poll results are being reviewed as city officials prepare a final decision later this year.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE