Applications still open for emergency assistance

Residents in nine counties are eligible to apply for federal assistance to help pay for damages from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding Aug. 24-26, 2023.

Individuals in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties can apply through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program covers homeowners, renters, and students. “If you’ve lost property in your apartment, personal property…as well as tools that may be required by your employer,” Federal spokesperson Darrell Habisch said, “let us know we may be able to assist you.”

For those who already repaired damages, reimbursement is an option. “Show us the receipts that you may have already spent on repairs,” Habisch said. “We may be able to help you with reimbursement, up to a portion of that.”

He said the program doesn’t duplicate insurance benefits. “We may be able to help where you’ve had out-of-pocket expenses”.

The application requires a social security number. Habisch said it can be any member of the household, and “we do not check and we’re not interested in what your legal status might be.

What we are concerned about is the safety and well-being of you, your family, and your ability to recover. We can put you in touch with charitable organizations.”

Since the application opened, authorities have distributed over $19 million to more than 8,000 households.

If people get a notification their application was denied, Habisch said it is possible to appeal. “Maybe the address numbers are turned around,” Habisch said. “Don’t get discouraged.”

The window to apply closes on April 8.