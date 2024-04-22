Tornado warning systems tested with statewide drill

While Michigan averages 15 tornadoes annually, seven dropped down in a single day last August, causing millions of dollars in damage and killing at least five people.

To help Michigan residents plan and prepare for severe weather events, tornado warning systems across the state will be tested tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., including warnings over TV and radio stations.

Participation is voluntary for residents, but warnings and alerts will go off.

“It’ll give us the ability to be able to communicate with [the] community if they have any questions,” Ingham Township Fire Chief Brandon Whipple said.

He said severe thunderstorms have the potential to turn into tornadoes. “Weather is definitely something that can’t be predicted. It could happen at any time.”

Officials recommend knowing the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

Tornado Watch alerts mean tornadoes are possible in the area. A Tornado Warning means a tornado was sighted or reflected by weather radar. The average lead time for tornado warnings is 13 minutes according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If a Tornado Warning is sent out for an area, find shelter in a basement, away from windows. “If you don’t have a basement, then stay within the interior hallway of that home away from windows,” Whipple said.

The Michigan State Police lists steps to prepare for a tornado:

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.

Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.

More than 50 warning sirens in the Capital Region will be tested for the drill. “It’s not anything to be concerned about,” Whipple said. “It’s just there so everybody can head and ensure they have what they need in the event of an emergency.”