TECHNOTE: WKAR broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance

Grand Ledge High School opens health clinic on campus

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
The image shows a doorway leading into a brightly lit bathroom. There is a white sink across the room directly opposite the doorway. There is a small window above the sink. In the foreground, there are two metal folding chairs with blue upholstery. There is text on the wall above the doorway that reads “EXAM 2”.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Grand Ledge High School Health Center

Officials gathered on Monday for the ribbon cutting event at the Grand Ledge Public Schools Health Center.

Grand Ledge Public School District Superintendent Bill Barnes
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Grand Ledge Public School District Superintendent Bill Barnes

The clinic is being funded in part by a grant from the state’s health department.

The district has been chosen as one of 26 schools by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to receive funding aimed at expanding primary care services at or near a school.

“The whole point of this is to help increase health outcomes for our families that may not be able to access health care or who may need to access health care in a different way,” said Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes.

The Grand Ledge Public Schools Health Center is being staffed by providers from University of Michigan-Health Sparrow and the Barry-Eaton District Health Department. Officials at Sparrow hope the clinic will be able to address overcrowding at local emergency rooms.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow’s regional chief operating officer Connie O’Malley
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
University of Michigan Health-Sparrow’s regional chief operating officer Connie O’Malley

“This clinic will provide behavioral health counseling, support groups, well child visits, support physicals, immunizations, and acute sick visits,” said University of Michigan Health-Sparrow’s regional chief operating officer Connie O’Malley.

The clinic will be open to the community at large from a separate entrance on the west end of Grand Ledge High School. The clinic is open on weekdays.

"Keeping care close to home means is not having to travel long distances for basic medical care, what could be better than these young people simply heading to their local high school for care,” said O’Malley.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Health Center
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Entrance to the Grand Ledge Public Health Center.
WKAR News
