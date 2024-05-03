© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Construction starts on Lansing’s Moores Park Pool, could reopen as early as summer 2025

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Moores Park Pool from its ground level, blocked off with fences for construction. There's crews and a dumpster next to the structure
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Construction started in April on the pool and could wrap up as early as summer of 2025.

Lansing’s historic Moores Park Pool could reopen as soon as next summer. 

The more-than-a-century-old pool closed to the public in 2019 amid needed repairs including cracks and leaks.  

Construction started last month to bring the pool up to code and into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Park officials say visitors shouldn’t notice many differences when the pool’s renovations are done. 

"[We're] really balancing the two: the historical nature of the pool and getting it up to today's standards for building codes," said Brett  Kaschinske, Lansing’s parks director.

The Moores Park Pool project is slated to cost just under $6.3 million. The state is covering most of the renovation, allocating $6.2 million for the project last year.

Kaschinske says if everything goes as planned, there’s about $100,000 still needed to fund the construction.

"We still have some time on that before project completion and when all the bills need to be paid," he said.

Kashinske says that money could come from Lansing’s capital improvements fund or through fundraising by local preservation groups.  

The Moores Park Pool was built in 1922 and was designed by Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
