© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU installs Feb. 13 memorial bench

WKAR Public Media
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
Two L-shaped wooden benches positioned across each other, surrounded by grass and university buildings.
X
/
Michigan State University
The Feb. 13 memorial bench was installed by MSU Facilities and MSU Student Life and Engagement.

Michigan State University is unveiling a new memorial for the Feb. 13 campus shooting.

The university has set up a bench near Berkey Hall with a plaque that commemorates the lives of the three students killed during the attack — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

The bench was donated in part by the Associated Students of Michigan State University.

MSU is still taking input for a permanent campus memorial for Feb. 13.

A planning committee is taking proposals through the end of May.

The university plans to present its final choices for a design in the fall, with construction scheduled to start next spring.

A plaque on a bench that reads: "To Alex Verner, Arielle Anderson, and Brian Fraser and all we lost on February 13, 2023."
X
/
Michigan State University
The memorial bench is located near Berkey Hall.
WKAR News
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE