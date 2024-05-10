MSU installs Feb. 13 memorial bench

Michigan State University is unveiling a new memorial for the Feb. 13 campus shooting.

The university has set up a bench near Berkey Hall with a plaque that commemorates the lives of the three students killed during the attack — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

The bench was donated in part by the Associated Students of Michigan State University.

MSU is still taking input for a permanent campus memorial for Feb. 13.

A planning committee is taking proposals through the end of May.

The university plans to present its final choices for a design in the fall, with construction scheduled to start next spring.