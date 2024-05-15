Federal charges announced in Lansing shooting where two officers, suspect were shot

Federal prosecutors have charged a Lansing man with a felony firearms-related crime following an April 10 shooting that left two Lansing Police Department officers and the suspect injured after a scuffle.

Andrial Ched Ortiz allegedly possessed two firearms during the incident in violation of a previous felony conviction.

The shooting on Lansing’s southside followed a physical confrontation with Ortiz and four LPD law enforcement agents. The department shared partial footage from the incident where the three individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan claims Ortiz “repeatedly tried to steal police weapons” from LPD officers during their encounter, eventually seizing a department-issued firearm and discharging it to injure a police officer. The second officer’s injuries were not mentioned in the office’s announcement.

“Today’s charge reflects our continued efforts to keep the streets safe from the danger presented by those who cannot lawfully possess firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement Wednesday.

“I’m thankful that the officers on scene were able to minimize the damage caused and that everyone is safe.”

Before the incident, LPD reported detectives were investigating Ortiz in connection with a violent crime. They later called for patrol officer backup to assist in a traffic stop at an apartment complex in Lansing’s southside.

As shown in video released by the department, the four LPD law enforcement agents attempted to bring Ortiz into custody, which resulted in a physical confrontation.

The department maintains that Ortiz discharged one of the detective’s firearms during the struggle, injuring a patrol officer and grazing another. One of the LPD officers is said to have then returned fire, striking Ortiz.