This is not middle school dodgeball: Michigan State student club team takes another national title

The Michigan State club dodgeball team needs its own trophy case, as it is now back-to-back National Collegiate Dodgeball Association champions.

The sport of dodgeball, a staple of middle school gym classes, takes on a different level of skill for the Michigan State student group. There is strategy, skill, speed, and yes, championship titles on the line.

“To walk out a champion, there's no greater feeling than that," said senior assistant captain Nick Fedewa.

No matter what happens, fun is the fundamental rule.

"We're going to have fun, no matter how much we win and lose," said junior co-captain Ben Hackman. "At the end of the day, we're in it for fun. We love it when new people join and get to experience the sport. Even if you have no idea what's going on, you just get to see someone get hit with a rubber ball in the face. It has a nice sound, and it’s an attention-getter."

Evan Katz



Practice takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at IM Circle, running through drills and game situations, plus the opportunity to talk, hang out, and socialize with friends that become lifelong.

"We're with each other two times a week, at least for those two hours," said senior assistant captain Nick Fedewa. "So a lot of socialization takes place at practice. When you make friends, you start bantering back and forth when you hit your friend in the face at practice. And I feel like a lot of it happens outside of practice too; we hang out outside of dodgeball in practice, hanging out and having a good time."

The group loves to bond on road trips, creating lasting memories.

“Whenever we travel abroad, we always stay together,” said Hackman. “We always try to watch match videos together when we can. We love breaking down matches. In years past, we've done awards before nationals, and they're just like mock awards. For example, one might be that you were the best at getting hit in the face at practice this year. So it's little funny gag jokes that we all build throughout the year.”

The team is young, compared to last season's championship group that had four senior captains. This year, they had two seniors and a few juniors, with 13 of the 18 on the roster as underclassmen.

Evan Katz



"I think winning nationals after winning it last year and kind of rebuilding with a bunch of young guys is special because after this year, we're getting the same team again next year," said Fedewa. "I think if I'm another team in the league, I'm looking at that, and I'm honestly a little scared just because you know that you're getting this strong team who's just going to rebuild the few people that they do lose, and they're going to be gaining experience for the next few years and coming back stronger."

Having an experienced player on a roster like this is important, Hackman explains.

"Having that extra year, knowing how the game is played, is crucial," said Hackman. “You can open up a dodgeball situation and can tell a rookie, Alright, in this situation, next time, when you run through it, think about this: maybe you should throw a pump fake, or you shouldn't throw the ball or something like that, just knowing that in certain situations, you can advise these young guys how you've seen it from your experience of playing on the court. It’s to build those younger players and give them that knowledge of the experience of playing two or three years."

Hackman also credits the coaches' experience in team success.

Our coaches are very knowledgeable in dodgeball, they've all played at the highest level. three or four of our coaches play at semi pro level.

"Having that extra year, knowing how the game is played, is crucial," said Hackman. “You can open up a dodgeball situation and can tell a rookie, Alright, in this situation, next time, when you run through it, think about this: maybe you should throw a pump fake, or you shouldn't throw the ball or something like that, just knowing that in certain situations, you can advise these young guys how you've seen it from your experience of playing on the court. It’s to build those younger players and give them that knowledge of the experience of playing two or three years."

Fedewa's favorite part about playing dodgeball is the game’s competitive nature while hanging out with friends.

Evan Katz



"I grew up playing baseball and basketball throughout my life, and I'm pretty competitive," said Fedewa. I'd say that when going to Nationals, you get to spend time with the team and hear other coaches here. We finally get to play against another team, play against new guys, and show what we've been working toward. It’s always fun to hit someone else in the face with dodgeball."

Hackman’s favorite thing about playing dodgeball is building relationships with people he probably never would have met otherwise.

"It's very special going to compete at a national level and meet people from across the country and learn a little about them, about their school, as we're building a culture with dodgeball," said Hackman.