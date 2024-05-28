© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 110,000 residents receiving disaster relief for 2023 Michigan storms

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:53 PM EDT
The photo shows a red barn that has been destroyed by a tornado. The roof of the barn is gone, and the walls are partially collapsed. There is debris scattered all around, including pieces of wood and metal. The ground is also covered in mud and debris.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
A red barn located in Webberville was nearly destroyed after a tornado passed through the area last August.

More than 110,000 residents in Michigan are receiving disaster relief assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset costs from last August’s storms.

Residents in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne Counties were eligible for relief after the storms brought tornado and flood damage to the state. The agency has approved more than $390 million in aid for residents affected by the disaster.

Kim Keblish, a spokesperson with FEMA, said the assistance can go towards any costs incurred due to the storms, including housing assistance, moving and storage fees, vehicle or home repairs and medical expenses.

“FEMA assistance is meant to jumpstart recovery for survivors that experienced damage from declared disasters," Keblish said. "It helps tremendously for folks that don't have insurance or that are underinsured.”

Keblish added residents can take steps to be reduce their risk in future disasters. Those can include preparing a plan for disasters and making an emergency supplies kit.

“This contains enough supplies to sustain a family for several days," she said. "That would include things like water, or non-perishable items, a first-aid kit, flashlights, copies of important documentation, contact information for families and other items that are tailored to the needs of your family.”

Keblish said residents who applied and either did not receive assistance funds or disagree with the amount or type of aid that was approved can file an appeal within 60 days of receiving their decision letter.
WKAR News
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE