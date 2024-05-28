More than 110,000 residents receiving disaster relief for 2023 Michigan storms

More than 110,000 residents in Michigan are receiving disaster relief assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset costs from last August’s storms.

Residents in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne Counties were eligible for relief after the storms brought tornado and flood damage to the state. The agency has approved more than $390 million in aid for residents affected by the disaster.

Kim Keblish, a spokesperson with FEMA, said the assistance can go towards any costs incurred due to the storms, including housing assistance, moving and storage fees, vehicle or home repairs and medical expenses.

“FEMA assistance is meant to jumpstart recovery for survivors that experienced damage from declared disasters," Keblish said. "It helps tremendously for folks that don't have insurance or that are underinsured.”

Keblish added residents can take steps to be reduce their risk in future disasters. Those can include preparing a plan for disasters and making an emergency supplies kit.

“This contains enough supplies to sustain a family for several days," she said. "That would include things like water, or non-perishable items, a first-aid kit, flashlights, copies of important documentation, contact information for families and other items that are tailored to the needs of your family.”

Keblish said residents who applied and either did not receive assistance funds or disagree with the amount or type of aid that was approved can file an appeal within 60 days of receiving their decision letter.