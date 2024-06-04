© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Capital Area District Libraries wants your mid-Michigan music memorabilia

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
pile of albums, cassettes, fliers and set lists from groups in mid-Michigan
Courtesy
/
CADL
The collection started with a small group of CDs and records a few years ago

From tour posters to LPs, CADL is asking for music memorabilia from the greater Lansing area. 

The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) is asking for music memorabilia from the Greater Lansing area. 

The library system is looking for audio and video recordings produced in the capital region among other items.  

"We'd like to have a larger collection of music-related zines," said Ben Ackley, CADL's local history outreach librarian.

"We're working on building a collection of event flyers and posters, as well as a small merch collection."

Paul 5 by Lansing-based duo Frank and Earnest from their 2014 album Modern Country
album cover of Frank and Earnest's Modern Country of a turquoise and white trailer with a red filter applied to the photo

Ackley visited StoopFest this year to hand out fliers about the project and posted the call for items on social media, and says that kicked off a massive response.

He adds he’s excited to archive decades-old videos of performances from local bands.

"That, I think will provide a really cool time capsule of specific times in Lansing music history that has not really been seen."

Ackley says because there are no big labels in town, Lansing's scene has a large crowd of DIY musicians who have gone under the radar.

"I would say it's diverse, and it's not been properly catalogued or loved," he said. "There's been some really significant artists from here, really significant especially punk rock and alternative musicians and rappers."

CADL accepting donations and will also pay for items for the collection. 

The archives will be available for the public to view in the libraries’ reading rooms. 

The Capital Area District Libraries is a financial supporter of WKAR. 

Mason Band The Livewires released the song Together on their greatest hits complilation tape Gold in 2023
cover for The Livewires' greatest hits cassette tape with all of the songs written out

WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
