Lansing Fiesta begins Friday with music, dance and food

An inaugural event in Lansing is promoting Latinx and Hispanic businesses with family-friendly activities this weekend. Lansing Fiesta is showcasing local shops and services with a lineup of Tejano music and DJs at Adado Riverfront Park starting Friday afternoon.

Several years ago, car salesman Daniel Ferreyra and barber Tony Alvarez began dreaming up the possibility of organizing a community celebration.

“I get my hair cut from Tony and we’ve always talked about doing a fiesta and finally this year we decided to move forward with it,” Ferreyra explained. “We started reaching out to our contacts, friends, family and people here locally in the community that we knew and we did business for years.”

Today, fiestas are celebrated across the country and have evolved to include food and music from all of Latin America.

“This event is not Latino theme … its fiesta theme,” Ferreyra said. “It’s an event that has a lot of diversity with business owners from all different ethnicities and backgrounds.”

The event was originally planned to take place in Old Town Lansing at the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza, the organizer’s explained, but was relocated to Adado Riverfront Park downtown due to overwhelming interest from businesses and vendors wanting to participate.

“Our main focus is celebrating unity in the community, building relationships with each other, and highlighting local businesses that will make them great,” said Ferreyra.

The two-day festival will feature several acts including DJ Mingo and DJ Adrian Lopez. Long-time Lansing-based music group Tejano Sound Band is headlining the event on Saturday night.

“The vibe is going to be very positive,” said Alvarez.

The event will also showcase the jazz and R&B band the Corzo Effect, along with a diverse array of food vendors offering barbecue, soul food and Mexican American street cuisine.

“It's going to be a one of a kind experience here in Lansing and we look forward to it,” said Alvarez.

Lansing Fiesta begins Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday night.

Admission is $15 per day with free entry for children ten and under.