Michigan will reward opioid users who stay in recovery as part of new trial

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is addressing substance use issues by rewarding those seeking treatment.

The Recovery Incentives Pilot aims to support Medicaid beneficiaries living with substance addictions, specifically opioid or stimulant use disorders. The pilot program utilizes federal funds and $6 million from Michigan's legal settlements related to the opioid crisis.

Health officials say the program will follow an evidence-based treatment plan, including contingency management and cognitive behavioral therapy. Participants in the program will attend weekly treatment sessions and commit to frequent urine drug testing.

Engagement and retention in the program will be rewarded with incentives like gift cards to maintain sobriety.

"We're really interested in being able to ensure people are able to stay in long term recovery," said Angie Smith-Butterwick, a manager for the state health department focusing on substance use.

The new program is a collaborative effort between the MDHHS, eight pre-paid inpatient health plans and participating healthcare providers. The trial would begin on Oct. 1 and continue for two years.

Smith-Butterwick said the program will address concerns among epidemiologists about increased access to substances adulterated with cheaper additives, like fentanyl and xylazine.

"Primarily, the substance trends tend to be with whatever is cheapest for the individuals that are selling them," Smith-Butterwick explained. "Even though we may say we have a pretty strong opioid use disorder issue within central Michigan, it's never just one substance. And it's the same with stimulants."

Similar efforts have worked successfully in other states, according to Smith-Butterwick.

"A lot of the research has shown that, after six months cessation of the program for individuals, they're still on their recovery path and doing great," she said.