Bacterial contamination closes several Michigan beaches

Beachgoers may encounter “closed” signs as they head to Michigan shores this summer. More than eight beaches across the state were temporarily shut down already this summer due to bacterial contamination.

The issue primarily afflicts Great Lakes beaches, but experts say inland lakes and rivers are also susceptible to contamination. Leading causes of bacterial contamination outbreaks include sewer overflows, groundwater runoff, and failing septic systems.

Individuals who are exposed to E. Coli or similar bacteria run the risk of contracting serious gastrointestinal illnesses. Additional health hazards include respiratory, eye and ear infections.

Anthony Kendall, an assistant professor in MSU’s College of Natural Sciences, works closely with the MSU Water Alliance. He said heavy rainfall can sometimes prompt a discharge of water pollution sources into major waterways, leading to beach closures.

“Septic systems that properly function do a great job,” Kendall said. “But a lot of them aren’t maintained sufficiently, or they’re too small, or they’re old and failed.”

Kendall said county and state health departments work together to routinely test water safety and issue beach advisories. He said the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a state program implemented nearly 15 years ago, focuses on fixing the root causes of bacterial contamination.

Though beach closures due to contaminated waters are not a new occurrence, Kendall said climate change is exacerbating the issue.

“Climate change has brought about an increase in storms,” Kendall said. “It’s not a model prediction for the future, but rather an observation of what’s been happening over the last several decades. We have much more frequently storms of an inch, two inches or more. And because of that, what we’re seeing is a propensity for more runoff during the summer months than we might have otherwise had.”

Kendall said he is confident in state and county health department’s ability to monitor and mitigate contamination events. He advises residents to abstain from swimming after heavy rain events, especially steering clear of rivers, and to avoid any contact with water that is known to be contaminated.

“It’s not just swimming in it. You can get it through fishing and get it on your hands, and then it gets in your eyes. A variety of different pathways of exposure.”

Those interested in staying up to date on beach closures can do so here.

