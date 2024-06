Where to stay cool in mid-Michigan

With extreme heat sweeping through the state this week, some locations are offering a place to shelter away from the elements.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures up to 100 degrees are expected in mid-Michigan through Friday.

Here are some places helping residents looking to cool off.



Lansing

CATA Transportation Center

420 S. Grand Ave., Lansing 48933

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch

401 S. Capitol Ave., Lansing 48933

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday, 12 pm to 5 pm

Capital Area District Libraries - South Lansing Branch

3500 S. Cedar St., Lansing 48910

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Foster Community Center

200 N Foster St., Lansing 48912

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. | Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gier Community Center

2400 Hall St., Lansing 48906

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. | Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Letts Community Center

1220 W Kalamazoo St., Lansing 48915

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Schmidt Community Center

5825 Wise Rd., Lansing 48911

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. | Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cristo Rey Community Center

1717 N. High St., Lansing 48906

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Neighborhood Empowerment Center

600 W Maple St., Lansing 48906

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lansing Mall

5330 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing 48917

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

The Fledge

1300 Eureka St., Lansing 48912

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

East Lansing

East Lansing Hannah Community Center

819 Abbot Rd., East Lansing 48823

Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. | Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. | Sunday 12-8 p.m.

East Lansing Public Library

950 Abbot Rd., East Lansing 48223

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Clinton County

Briggs District Library

108 E. Railroad St., St. Johns 48879

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Clinton County Senior Center

201 E Walker St., St. Johns 48879

Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Ovid Police Department

114 E. Front St., Ovid 48866

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ovid Public Library

206 N. Main St., Ovid 48866

Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Elsie Public Library

145 W. Main St. Elsie 48831

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. | Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Maple Rapids Library

130 S. Maple Rapids Ave., Maple Rapids 48853

Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bath Township Library

14051 Webster Rd., Bath Township 48808

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dewitt District Library

13101 Schavey Rd., Dewitt 48820

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Northpointe Community Church

505 E. Webb Dr., Dewitt 48820

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.