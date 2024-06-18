Meridian Township to hold listening sessions, search for new manager

Meridian Township is organizing meetings this month to hear directly from its residents.

Meridian Township held multiple listening sessions last fall to get input from the public. Officials say hundreds of residents showed up — and they want to replicate that process this summer.

“It’s really exciting to hear the things that are on everyone’s mind that maybe we didn’t think of," said Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson. "It’s how we can be a better and more responsive governing body.”

Speakers at previous sessions shared concerns about speeding vehicles in neighborhoods and worsening playground conditions. Hendrickson said the township was able to dedicate policing and budget resources to address those issues.

This year, officials want to hear feedback on plans to construct a new senior center. The current center is slated for demolition, and the township has a proposal to create a new facility at the Meridian Mall.

"We're bringing this proposal forward to see if we've hit the mark on making sure that what we're suggesting be offered is in line with what the community wants," Hendrickson said.

The meetings will be held Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27 at the Meridian Township Municipal Building starting at 6:00 p.m.

The township is also beginning the process of selecting a new manager to lead its government operations.

The township’s previous manager, Frank Walsh resigned earlier this year. Community Planning and Development Director Tim Schmitt has been serving as interim manager since then.

Officials are taking proposals from hiring firms to lead the search for a candidate. The township plans to hold a public meeting for residents to meet those vying to serve as manager.

Hendrickson said applicants should have previous experience in local government and finance.

"Some of the things that I'll be looking for are someone that is a prudent and sound financial manager, to make sure that our tax dollars are well spent and are not spent frivolously," he said. "I'll be looking for someone who shares the values of our community."

“People want to be here. And so I believe that we will attract top tier talent to be our next township manager,” Hendrickson added.

Hendrickson says Meridian Township hopes to have a new manager hired and ready to start at the beginning of next year.