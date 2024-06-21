© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception

GOP lawmaker arrested in Lansing after alleged shots fired incident

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT
State Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is being held in the Lansing city jail while the prosecutor reviews an incident that allegedly included shots being fired.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
State Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is being held in the Lansing city jail while the prosecutor reviews an incident that allegedly included shots being fired.

A Republican state lawmaker remains jailed in Lansing following his arrest early Thursday for “a felony-level offense” after police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

First-term state Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) missed Thursday’s House session and several record roll call votes and may have to wait in jail until Saturday for his arraignment.

A statement from the Lansing Police Department said a report will likely be presented to the prosecutor.

“Additional investigation is still underway, and we expect to present the case for review to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office tomorrow for charges,” it said.

On Friday, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said LPD had submitted a warrant request as officers continue to investigate a "possible sexual assault of an adult female."

"Our office will continue to work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter," Dewane said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Friske’s reelection campaign appeared to try to link the arrest to the upcoming primary and a “deep state” conspiracy.

“As many of us know, Rep Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right,” it said.
The campaign also called the timing of the arrest “highly suspect” as absentee ballots will be mailed soon and claimed without offering details that Friske’s primary challenger, Parker Fairbairn, has “deep state ties.”

The district, which comprises the northwestern tip of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, is solidly Republican. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) did not respond to a request for comment.

Updated: June 21, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
To help strengthen our local reporting as WKAR's fiscal year ends, we need 75 new or upgraded sustainers by June 30th. Become a new monthly donor or increase your donation to support the trustworthy journalism you'll rely on before Election Day. Donate now. 

DONATE