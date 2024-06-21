GOP lawmaker arrested in Lansing after alleged shots fired incident

A Republican state lawmaker remains jailed in Lansing following his arrest early Thursday for “a felony-level offense” after police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

First-term state Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) missed Thursday’s House session and several record roll call votes and may have to wait in jail until Saturday for his arraignment.

A statement from the Lansing Police Department said a report will likely be presented to the prosecutor.

“Additional investigation is still underway, and we expect to present the case for review to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office tomorrow for charges,” it said.

On Friday, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said LPD had submitted a warrant request as officers continue to investigate a "possible sexual assault of an adult female."

"Our office will continue to work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter," Dewane said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Friske’s reelection campaign appeared to try to link the arrest to the upcoming primary and a “deep state” conspiracy.

“As many of us know, Rep Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right,” it said.

The campaign also called the timing of the arrest “highly suspect” as absentee ballots will be mailed soon and claimed without offering details that Friske’s primary challenger, Parker Fairbairn, has “deep state ties.”

The district, which comprises the northwestern tip of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, is solidly Republican. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) did not respond to a request for comment.