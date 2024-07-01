© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: AM870 reception

Michigan Democrats react to Biden debate performance

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
President Joe Biden walking off stage at a commercial break during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden walking off stage at a commercial break during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Democrats in Michigan and other swing states are considering their options following President Joe Biden’s widely panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump Thursday night.

“We can’t fight Trump and fascism with a candidate who doesn’t present to America as a strong candidate. We need to consider a new candidate at the convention. There I said it,” posted former Michigan representative Steve Tobocman. The post on X was captured in a screenshot by Bridge Michigan journalist Jonathan Oosting.

Former President Barack Obama was among those who jumped to Biden’s defense on social media.

“Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself,” Obama posted on X.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is often mentioned as a possible replacement nominee. She is a Biden national campaign co-chair who has urged Democrats to stick with the president as he has struggled in the polls and messaging.

She issued an eight-sentence statement of support, but it made no mention of the fact that there even was a debate or anything about Biden’s performance.

“Joe Biden is running to serve the American people. Donald Trump is running to serve Donald Trump,” she said. “The difference between Joe Biden’s vision for making sure everyone in America has a fair shot and Donald Trump’s dangerous, self-serving plans will only get sharper as we head toward November.”

Michigan State University political science professor Matt Grossman said it is not clear whether the debate will have a lasting impact on the election.

“In the past, debates move polls by about two points on average and that movement usually doesn’t last so we shouldn’t necessarily expect an earthquake,” Grossman said. “But we were already in an election that was close to 50-50.”

The Biden campaign started its recovery mission Friday with an energetic address in North Carolina. But Grossman said retail campaign appearances don’t match the audience and media reach of debates and convention speeches.

He said those also have an outsize impact because voters who don’t closely follow campaign coverage often rely on their impressions from those marquee events to make their decisions.

That means, Grossman said, debates are not just for pollical junkies.

“They also appeal to people who don’t like politics but think they can get a sense of the candidates that they wouldn’t normally get,” he said. “The trouble is that’s kind of exactly the vulnerability Joe Biden had last night.”
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
To help strengthen our local reporting as WKAR's fiscal year ends, we need 75 new or upgraded sustainers by June 30th. Become a new monthly donor or increase your donation to support the trustworthy journalism you'll rely on before Election Day. Donate now. 

DONATE