Death of GOP candidate leaves vacancy in Ingham County Board of Commissioners race

A GOP candidate who was running for the Ingham County commission died last month. Now, the Republican party is working to secure another candidate to run for the seat.

David Webber, who was running to represent Delhi Township on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, died late last month according to an online obituary announcement.

“We're trying to find somebody that wants to campaign and win,” said Ingham County Republican Chair Norm Shinkle. “That's the hardest thing to do in this situation. The seat is winnable, but it leans Democrat.”

Because the August primary ballots have already been printed, any GOP alternative will either need to run as a write-in during the primary and receive more votes than Webber or wait to run in the November election.

“A more likely occurrence will be that the Ingham County Republican Party will nominate someone to run as a Republican candidate for that county commission district in the November general election,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

Ingham County Republican party leaders are planning to nominate a candidate at their next meeting four weeks away.