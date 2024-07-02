Michigan, USA | World Questions from BBC World

Fri Jul 5 at 2pm on WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 FM, AM870, and Streaming | What are the big political issues in Michigan, USA?

A special presentation of BBC World Questions recorded at the Lansing Center. Host Anu Anand presents a lively debate over the lack of affordable healthcare, access to clean water, racial disparities, the war in Gaza and the upcoming Presidential election in the swing state of Michigan.

Featuring panelists Matt Grossman of Michigan State University, Jennifer Root of Michigan's SEIU Union, Kaitlyn Buss of The Detroit News, as well as State Senators Sarah Anthony (D) and John Damoose (R).