Safety improvements coming to Lansing's MLK Jr. Boulevard

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working to make Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing safer for pedestrians.

Plans include installing four pedestrian islands on MLK Jr. Boulevard between Victor Avenue and Cavanaugh Road.

The project is a collaboration between MDOT, the City of Lansing and the South Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor Improvement Authority.

The city is still in the process of conducting a studyto make further safety improvements to the Westside portion of the boulevard.

MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says with MLK Jr. Boulevard spanning five lanes of traffic, the islands will provide a refuge for pedestrians so that they only need to focus on one direction of traffic as they cross.

“We noticed that there was a higher rate of pedestrian crashes in this area, so we’re hoping that this project not only helps pedestrians and drivers, but makes it a much safer place,” Jenkins said.

The project has been in discussion since 2021, according to Jenkins. He says it was supported by community feedback.

MDOT expects to open bids for the project in October. Officials estimate the MLK Boulevard modifications will be completed in fall 2025.