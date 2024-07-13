Meridian Township finalizes location of new senior center

With the upcoming demolition of the Meridian Senior Center, officials are making plans for a new community space. The proposed facility would have a private senior center as well as several pickleball and basketball courts for others to use.

The plans were presented to residents at multiple community listening sessions last month.

“There was a good opportunity for them to come and ask questions," said Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrikson.

The Meridian Senior Center is currently located in the Chippewa Middle School building in Okemos, but the school is scheduled to be demolished later this year and reopen as a remodeled building in the fall of 2026.

The new space would be located at the former Younkers department store near Meridian Mall. The project is being funded through a $5 million grant the township secured from the state budget.

The proposed facility would also house the township's Parks and Recreation Department, a public auditorium, a warming kitchen and two exercise rooms for the community to use.

The township will be hosting two more listening sessions later this month to gather feedback on the facility’s proposed blueprints.