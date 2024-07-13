© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meridian Township finalizes location of new senior center

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 13, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
Meridian Township Senior Center
Courtesy
/
Meridian Township
Meridian Senior Center

With the upcoming demolition of the Meridian Senior Center, officials are making plans for a new community space. The proposed facility would have a private senior center as well as several pickleball and basketball courts for others to use.

The plans were presented to residents at multiple community listening sessions last month.

“There was a good opportunity for them to come and ask questions," said Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrikson.

The Meridian Senior Center is currently located in the Chippewa Middle School building in Okemos, but the school is scheduled to be demolished later this year and reopen as a remodeled building in the fall of 2026.

The new space would be located at the former Younkers department store near Meridian Mall. The project is being funded through a $5 million grant the township secured from the state budget.

The proposed facility would also house the township's Parks and Recreation Department, a public auditorium, a warming kitchen and two exercise rooms for the community to use.

The township will be hosting two more listening sessions later this month to gather feedback on the facility’s proposed blueprints.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE