© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Torrential rain, lightning and strong winds expected in Monday night storms

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:39 PM EDT
The entire state of Michigan, with the exception of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, is shaded in yellow and orange, indicating a slight to enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. A legend in the bottom right corner of the map explains the different risk levels used by the Storm Prediction Center. Slight risk is the second-lowest level, described as “widespread, but few intense storms.” Enhanced risk is the third-lowest level described as "more persistent and/or widespread, a few intense storms". The text at the bottom of the image also describes the characteristics of storms from level 1 "marginal" to level 5 "high".
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service
Anticipate severe storms featuring heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds on Monday evening, July 15, 2024.

A low-pressure weather system coming from the west and heading towards Michigan could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and localized flooding.

“Rainfall rates could be easily over an inch an hour in some spots,” said Walt Felver, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Rapids.

The storms are expected to begin around 8 p.m. tonight and could extend through Tuesday morning.

Torrential rain could result in some localized flooding, especially in the western and central parts of the state with the risk of tornadoes staying low.

Image titled “Excessive Rainfall Outlook: July 15-16.” The text on the Michigan map says “Heavy Rain Expected Late Monday Evening into Early Tuesday.” There are shaded regions in green, yellow, orange and red indicating the probability of excessive rainfall leading to rapid onset flooding. The legend explains that green areas have a marginal risk (at least 5% chance), yellow areas have a slight risk (at least 15% chance), orange areas have a moderate risk (at least 40% chance), and purple areas have a high risk. From Benton Harbor on the south west to Muskegon and Lansing are shaded in yellow indicating a slight risk of rapid onset flooding. The text also says that urban areas and low-lying areas are most likely to experience flooding, including flooded roads and culverts.
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service
Rainfall rates for storms beginning Monday evening could cause flooding across Michigan.

“The first part that's going to flood are going to be low-lying areas, roadways, urban areas,” said Felver.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph accompanied by the rain are likely to cause power outages.

“It’s going to be a prolific lighting producer, so power outages are possible especially with the winds,” explained Felver.

He also said the heavy rain could bring down some power lines and tree limbs.

“We get a lot of trees and tree limbs that come down just because of the heavy nature of the rain and that tends to bring down some stronger winds, too,” Felver said.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“Muggy conditions will continue Tuesday,” said Felver. “The cold front won’t come through until later in the week and then we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 70s.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region effective until Tuesday morning.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE