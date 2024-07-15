Torrential rain, lightning and strong winds expected in Monday night storms

A low-pressure weather system coming from the west and heading towards Michigan could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and localized flooding.

“Rainfall rates could be easily over an inch an hour in some spots,” said Walt Felver, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Rapids.

The storms are expected to begin around 8 p.m. tonight and could extend through Tuesday morning.

Torrential rain could result in some localized flooding, especially in the western and central parts of the state with the risk of tornadoes staying low.

Courtesy / National Weather Service Rainfall rates for storms beginning Monday evening could cause flooding across Michigan.

“The first part that's going to flood are going to be low-lying areas, roadways, urban areas,” said Felver.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph accompanied by the rain are likely to cause power outages.

“It’s going to be a prolific lighting producer, so power outages are possible especially with the winds,” explained Felver.

He also said the heavy rain could bring down some power lines and tree limbs.

“We get a lot of trees and tree limbs that come down just because of the heavy nature of the rain and that tends to bring down some stronger winds, too,” Felver said.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“Muggy conditions will continue Tuesday,” said Felver. “The cold front won’t come through until later in the week and then we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 70s.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region effective until Tuesday morning.