State Republicans represent Michigan at the RNC

The Republican National Convention ends Thursday with former President Donald Trump as the party’s official nominee.

Over the past four days, Republicans from across the country have heard from candidates and speakers to whip up support and set priorities for if the party retakes the White House in November.

WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke to Russ McNamara, the All Things Considered host for WDET in Detroit, who has been reporting from the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: The Republican National Convention ends today with former President Donald Trump as the party’s official nominee.

Over the past four days, Republicans from across the country have heard from candidates and speakers to whip up support and set priorities for if the party retakes the White House in November.

Russ McNamara is the All Things Considered host for WDET in Detroit. He joins me now from the RNC in Milwaukee. Hi Russ.

Russ McNamara: Hey, Sophia.

Saliby: This convention comes just after an assassination attempt on former President Trump. Republicans also learned this week that Trump selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. What has been the general mood at the RNC with all of this going on?

McNamara: It's been a party. And that's kind of what you expected. I would have thought maybe an assassination attempt might have kind of dulled the mood a little bit. It has not really dulled the mood or the rhetoric here at the RNC in Milwaukee. It's been very interesting. I've likened it to a casino floor and a sporting event where everybody's rooting for the same team. It's a very different atmosphere. This is my first one, and it's been absolutely fascinating.

Russ McNamara / WDET Both the RNC and DNC are being held in the Midwest this year with Democrats set to gather in Chicago at the end of August.

Saliby: Michigan is considered a critical swing state in this election. So, how has Michigan been represented on the main stage of this convention?

McNamara: Congressman John James spoke on the first day. He had a Lions joke which was not well received with the locals, as you would expect as we are firmly in Packers territory. But neither was his assertion outside of the convention folks that he attributed to someone else by saying that "If you don't vote for Donald Trump, you ain't Black." And that got laughs inside the convention, but some people I've talked to previously, reached out and were not impressed by that.

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers railed against electric vehicles and what he said is the influence of China. But mostly, everybody has been having a good time.

Businessman and former Michigan gubernatorial and presidential candidate Perry Johnson had a great time and a very loud speech.

Joe, Camilla [sic] and Gretchen, I have a message for you: Michigan is the state that gave Donald Trump the win in 2016 and Michigan will be the state that sends President Trump back to the White House in '24. Perry Johnson, former Michigan gubernatorial and presidential candidate

McNamara: The mispronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris' name is a common trope here. I can't say for certain it's intentional from Johnson, but it's very clearly something that has been going on frequently from others I've talked to here.

Saliby: Earlier this year, we saw a major battle over control of the state Republican party. The new Michigan GOP Chair Pete Hoekstra has been at the RNC. What did he say about finding a balance between the party's most conservative voters and those who find themselves closer to the middle? We have that large gap in Michigan as well.

Russ McNamara / WDET Michigan GOP Chair Pete Hoekstra is attending his first RNC since taking over the party this year.

McNamara: Right. I think first things first, it's been about just presenting competency. Chair Hoekstra talked during the Michigan GOP Breakfast in Madison about how the state party wasn't making payroll when he took over from Kristina Karamo. Now, they have 40 full-time staffers. I think just showing that will bring some of the money back in.

In light of the Trump assassination attempt, and I'll couch this by saying we don't know much about the shooter aside from him being a registered Republican, but Hoekstra believes that toning down the rhetoric would be a moderating effect for both parties.

There are ways that we can discuss our differences in policies and clarify what it is to help voters make informed decisions. But you know, it doesn't have to be negative against individuals. Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra

Saliby: You talked to former state senator and Republican candidate for the 7th Congressional District here in mid-Michigan Tom Barrett. He lost the race two years ago against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and is now running against former state senator Curtis Hertel.

How did he characterize his loss in 2022? And what does he say the difference will be this year?

McNamara: Well, as far as the difference, money and time. He didn't travel to the convention, which he likely could have given the amount of money and the higher profile of the race in the seventh, but he did give Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin some kudos for being a prolific fundraiser. And he's basically happy he doesn't have to worry about that this time around.

He got some financials in between him and Curtis Hertel, and they raised about the same amount of money. So, it's more of a fair fight this time around. Two years ago against Slotkin, she had a four-to-one money advantage.

This time around, he's also happier that he's got more time this time because he admitted that there was a late start due to redistricting, and he thinks that hurt him and lessened his ability to get in front of voters.

So, the amount of spending that was done four-to-one difference of the amount of money that she spent, versus the money I was able to raise in that kind of compressed window. I think it had an effect on the race. I'm not making excuses because ultimately, my name was on the ballot and the buck stops with me. But I think there were a lot of mitigating circumstances that took place on top of that. Tom Barrett, Seventh District Congressional Candidate

Saliby: That was former state senator and current Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Tom Barrett.

I've been speaking with Ross McNamara, the All Things Considered host for WDET in Detroit. Thank you for joining us and hang in there for this last night of the convention.

McNamara: Thanks Sophia, appreciate it.

