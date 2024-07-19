Lansing City Charter Commission considers restructuring council seats

The way Lansing residents are represented on the city council could change as the charter Commission explores changes to the local government’s structure.

The commission is currently completing a top-to-bottom review of the charter’s governing rules before proposing changes. The group examined Article 2 of the document, which dictates the rules surrounding elections and the Lansing City Council.

The council currently has four wards that represent specific neighborhoods as well as four at-large seats that represent the whole city.

Some residents told the commission that having half of the city council include at-large seats makes it too expensive to run for office.

“That shuts out a lot of people and a lot of people who happen to have a good amount of experience and can bring a lot of responsiveness to the table,” said First Ward resident Owen Handy.

Others spoke in support of at-large seats, stating they appreciate having multiple representatives on the council.

"Right now with the four councilmembers at-large, I've got five people representing me, five of them that I can go to in terms of having or addressing an issue," said Linda Appling. "If you cut them out, then I've only got one."

The commission also heard from multiple residents asking for changes that would allow those with recent felony convictions to hold office.

Lansing's charter currently prohibits individuals with any felony convictions from holding elected office for 20 years after their conviction. That rule is broader than criminal prohibitions for office under the Michigan Constitution.

Trisha Washburn is with Nation Outside, an organization that advocates for formerly incarcerated people. She told the commission that banning formerly convicted residents from running for office is too restrictive.

“We can't put a blanket on all people that have a felony, without looking into the felony looking into the case, and seeing the details of it,” she said. "Your chances of electing someone...and having an issue happen of dishonesty or cheating, the chances are the same as when you elect somebody that does not have a felony. That risk is what you take every day when you elect somebody, when you hire somebody. It's no bigger when you hire somebody that has been to prison."

The Lansing City Charter Commission is holding four community meetings in the next two months to continue taking input from residents. The commission plans to review all elements of the city charter, and begin revising the document later this fall.