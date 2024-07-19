MSU Health Care and U-M Health announce neuroscience collaboration

University of Michigan Health is partnering with Michigan State University Health Care to expand neuroscience treatment options in mid-Michigan.

The hospital systems announced Thursday that they are creating what will be known as the Neuro Care Network in an effort to increase specialized neurological services at U-M Health-Sparrow and MSU’s facilities. Officials say the collaboration will help patients who need to see a neurosurgeon or neurologist or seek treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, stroke and dementia—without having to travel as far.

"A lot of a lot of patients in our smaller communities delay care because they can't get the care close to them," said Margaret Dimond, President of the U-M Health Regional Network.

"This provides high level clinical [care] as well as research for the patients that need neural and neurosurgical care, and it's closer to home. They don't need to travel down to Detroit. They don't need to travel down to Ann Arbor or even to Grand Rapids.“

David Kaufman, Director of Osteopathic Medicine and Medical Director of Neurology at U-M Health Sparrow, said the collaboration has been years in the making.

“This joint operating agreement helps unite this state's top two research intensive universities for the clinical benefit of people within mid-Michigan,” he said.

U-M Health and MSU Health Care say patients will not see an increase in treatment costs, pointing out the shared resources will improve neurological treatments.

"The idea is that we were going to have a higher quality of services but not cost as much and really get away from a broken system of having two healthcare entities...seeing patients as opposed to where we're coming together," MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said.. "It'll be a better patient experience."

Providers with the hospital systems say the need for neurological care is expected to grow in the coming years. The joint-university network plans to evaluate future community needs, which could include increasing outpatient neurological care.