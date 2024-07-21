Whitmer, Michigan Democrats react to end of Biden presidential campaign

Michigan Democrats are praising the decades-long career of President Joe Biden as he ends his bid for a second term.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a national co-chair for Biden's campaign and viewed by many as a potential presidential candidate in her own right, said the president “knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump.”

“His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history,” Whitmer said in a statement on X.

The governor said her job in the 2024 election cycle “will remain the same,” focusing on electing Democrats to defeat Trump. Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket.

The Michigan Democratic Party praised Biden as a “faithful public servant” and lauded his ability to lead with “grace, empathy, and kindness” amid loss.

“He shepherded our nation through a global pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our communities above all else. He never wavered in his commitment to reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ equality, and the fight to end gun violence,” said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes.

“President Biden has always been there for Michigan, and Michigan Democrats will always be grateful for his vision of a country that sets aside its differences and finds hope in a brighter future, together.”

Candidates for some of Michigan’s closest congressional races are also remembering Biden’s impact on the country.

Curtis Hertel Jr., the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, called Biden’s decision to step down “historic and patriotic” as the former state lawmaker heads into a competitive match against Republican Tom Barrett.

“Because of the President’s leadership, record numbers of Americans have access to health care and affordable prescription drugs, roads are being repaired and new bridges built, and our democracy is stronger. This is a time to come together as Americans and continue our work to deliver for the people,” Hertel said in a statement on X.

Democratic Rep. Elisa Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 7th district and is seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate, emphasized Biden’s accomplishments on veterans’ healthcare benefits and prescription drug prices.

“Over the next four months, everyone who cares about our fragile democracy — Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike — must work together to defend it by electing a Democratic president this November,” Slotkin said in a written statement.

Her Democratic opponent for Michigan’s Senate seat, Hill Harper, said Biden’s decision had “undoubtedly introduced uncertainty at the top of the ticket” and affirmed his support for Harris.

“We are strongly uniting African Americans, Arab & Muslim communities, Progressives, Unions, immigrants, and young people. These groups are rallying for Hill Harper in the primary, generating the momentum essential for winning this election cycle. President Biden has selflessly given us a chance to re-energize the public and secure a win,” Harper said in a written statement.