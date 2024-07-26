© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan to kick off early voting for August primary election

WKAR Public Media | By Jenna Braford
Published July 26, 2024 at 11:49 AM EDT
"I voted early" sticker on a wooden table
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU

Early voting for the August primary election begins Saturday, July 27 across Michigan, giving voters the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the official Election Day on August 6.

According to a ballot initiative passed in November 2022, early voting sites in Michigan must be open for at least eight hours each day during a minimum nine-day period before any federal or state election.

This year, early voting runs from July 27 through August 4. Voters can visit their local early voting sites, show their ID, receive a ballot and cast their vote just as they would on Election Day.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said voters can also obtain an absentee ballot and bring it to their early voting site. She said the early voting and absentee voting processes provide a convenient and accessible option to Michigan voters.

“With the absentee ballot you can vote it, put it in the dropbox, hand it over to the clerk, take it to an early vote site or take it to an Election Day precinct.”

For those not yet registered, it’s not too late to participate. Byrum advised unregistered voters to locate their local clerk’s office.

“If someone is not yet registered, it’s not too late. Go straight to your clerk's office or contact your clerk for direction,” Byrum said. “You’ll register to vote right there. It’s certainly not too late to exercise your right to vote.”

Early voting is an opportunity for Michigan residents to make their voices heard ahead of the primaries, setting the stage for November’s general election. To register to vote, learn more about this election or locate your early voting site, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.
Jenna Braford
