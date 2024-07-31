Potter Park Zoo welcomes two penguin chicks

Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two Magellanic penguin chicks, born on July 16 and 19.

Zoo personnel said this event marked a significant achievement, as it’s the second set of successful breeding attempts for the penguin’s parents, Jayde and Skipper. The couple’s previous chick, Sweeney, hatched last year and still lives at the zoo.

“Having our second consecutive hatch is very rewarding and inspiring for our team,” said lead bird keeper Jake Brodie in a statement. “This is the first time in over ten years that two eggs have successfully hatched.”

Magellanic penguin couples mate for life and breed once a year, according to the zoo, laying two eggs each year. Jayde and Skipper take turns caring for the eggs and hatchlings until adolescence. In the wild, where food is often scarce, penguin parents may have to focus survival efforts on only one chick.

Magellanic penguins, indigenous to coastal and southern regions of South America, are classified as an endangered species due to factors like oil pollution, climate change and commercial fishing. Conservation efforts, like those at Potter Park Zoo, are crucial for their survival.

“The journey of our Magellanic penguin chicks from delicate beginnings to vibrant present is a true wonder,” Potter Park Zoo said in a press release. “The attentive care by their parents, along with the vigilant observations from our dedicated animal care and veterinary teams, has been instrumental in the chicks’ growth and development.”

For now, the chicks are being raised out of the spotlight to ensure proper development; in time the two chicks will shed their down feathers for juvenile feathers. Potter Park Zoo said once they surpass this developmental milestone, the chicks will be ready to make their public debut.