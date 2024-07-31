© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Today is last day to vote for Michigan's 'I Voted' sticker

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:59 PM EDT
I Voted Stickers
Unsplash

Michiganders can warm up their voting muscles by weighing in on their favorite design for the state's new "I Voted" sticker.

The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, comprised of college students, selected the final designs from more than 480 submissions.

Now everyone is invited to vote for their favorite top three designs in the categories of elementary and middle school, high school and general - which was open to anyone in the state.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. tonight and winners will be announced in the coming weeks. The designers will receive special recognition from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The winning designs will be available for Michigan clerks to order for the November election and hand out to voters.
WKAR News
Amy Robinson
Amy Robinson leads a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content for WKAR Public Media.
See stories by Amy Robinson
