Jackson to host informative event for 100 Homes Program

Jackson’s Human Relations Commission will host an informational session regarding its 100 Homes Program, focused on attracting prospective applicants who are searching for affordable housing in Michigan.

The community housing event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a . m . , will be held at the MLK Recreation Center at 1107 Adrian St.

Eric Mays, Jackson’s grant coordinator, will be at the event to answer program-related questions. Staff from County National Bank and American 1 Credit Union will also attend to field questions on mortgages and housing finances.

Jackson’s 100 Homes Program began in October 2023. City officials said the program was a joint effort between landowners, local housing contractors and the city to mitigate Michigan’s affordable housing shortage.

The program utilizes $2.5 million in federal pandemic emergency relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We knew we had these American Rescue Plan funds, and we knew we had a housing issue in the community,” said Jackson spokesperson Aaron Dimick. “We realized we have hundreds of vacant lots in the City of Jackson that used to have structures on them.”

The 100 Homes Program is open to anyone, not only Jackson residents. Dimick said the allure of the program lies in the city and state’s commitment to providing up to $35,000 in down payment assistance to qualified applicants, who are chosen based on household size and income.

Dimick said once an applicant is pre-approved, they must secure financing for the home. The city can then connect homebuyers with one of two building companies, Norfolk Homes or Paragon Building Company, that Jackson has partnered with to build their new home. All homes have a maximum sale price of $175,000.

“As of today, we’ve completed three homes and 32 applicants are pre-approved,” Dimick said. “We have six foundations ready for digging, and 16 homes are currently under construction. If you drive around the City of Jackson right now, you are sure to see a lot of new home construction.”