Lansing school board moves to retain librarians following community backlash

The Lansing School District is revisiting its plan to remove some of its librarians following backlash from community members.

Last month, the district shared a proposal to improve student literacy rates by hiring nearly three dozen instructional assistants. That plan called for removing two K-8 certified librarians, an idea that drew criticism from student parents who said the move would harm their children’s education.

The district presented a new plan at its meeting Thursday that would retain all librarians while still hiring 20 assistants.

Jessica Benavides, deputy superintendent for Lansing schools, said the district hears the public’s concerns.

“We all care very deeply, but when we're looking at the overall programming for our students, we have to make the best decisions within the budget and within the resources that we have,” she said.

Benavides added the assistants would allow the district to expand library hours before and after school and during lunchtime. The plan proposes to create a committee to hear feedback from community members.

“It's really an open space for me to be able to sit with others on my team and meet with members of our community, parents, children that want to come and share experiences in libraries so that we can make it the best possible for our students,” Benavides said.

The Lansing Board of Education also passed a nonbinding resolution to express support for its libraries.

The resolution states the board will push to maintain student access by “resolving to have at least one library in each in-person, multi-grade school.”

“We’re in support of having all the resources for students to succeed,” said Trustee Guillermo Lopez. “We’re going to be vigilant that our administration is doing all it can to help our kids succeed.”

Some members of the public remained critical of the resolution, saying the board was not doing enough to protect and expand library services.

“My question is to the board when none of this resolution happens. who is held accountable and what are you going to do about it?” said Cheryl Brand, a former educator.

The Lansing school board is expected to weigh in on the plan before the start of the school year.