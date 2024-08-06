Mid-Michigan voters head to the polls for the August primary election

Rain did not stop thousands of voters across Michigan from heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for Michigan’s August primary election.

Storm-related power outages forced some voters in Grand Rapids and Metro Detroit to relocate to a different polling site. Despite a possible incident of illegal campaigning at a polling site in northern Michigan, election officials report no other major issues.

Voters are choosing which Republican and Democratic candidates will represent them in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and the Michigan House of Representatives. Various county, municipal and court positions, as well as local funding measures, are on the ballot across mid-Michigan.

Wali Khan / WKAR-MSU

Voting precincts across the region have seen a slow stream of voters throughout the day.

“We’ve had a great day and things have been relatively smooth today,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

At least 900,000 Michiganders have returned their absentee ballots so far and nearly 75,000 people voted early.

In Ingham County, more than 73,000 people voted by submitting an absentee ballot, but 68-year-old East Lansing resident Lisa Thelen opted to vote in person Tuesday. She told WKAR she was casting her ballot for the Democratic party.

Wali Khan / WKAR-MSU Lisa Thelen

“I've never missed an election in my life since I was eighteen,” Thelen said. “I just feel it's very important we have this great privilege of voting, it's very important duty as a citizen to vote.”

Thelen is rooting for Vice President Kamala Harris and hopes to see her win the presidential election come November.

Wali Khan / WKAR-MSU East Lansing resident John Lockman headed to polls on primary day with his mom.

East Lansing resident John Lockman took advantage of the final day to cast his ballot by heading to the polls with his mom.

“My parents think it's important and I'm just trying to honor that,” said the 22-year-old. “I recognize that there's a certain amount of responsibility that I have as a citizen, but I'll be honest, I don't know if I would show up if it weren't for their influence.”

There are 8.4 million registered voters in Michigan according to state data.

Improper campaigning incident in Crawford County

State election officials witnessed a group of people attempting to block an entrance to a polling location in Beaver Creek Township near Grayling.

“They were approaching vehicles aggressively with signs as voters drove in,” said Angela Benander, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.

The group was attempting to solicit voters near an entrance to a polling location, Benander said, and local law enforcement was contacted to remove the campaigners.

“It is illegal to engage in electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place,” she said.

Benander did not say whether criminal charges had been filed against members of the group. The polling location remains open to the public.

Weather results in power outages at eight polling locations

Despite power outages at eight polling sites near Grand Rapids and Metro Detroit, the polls transitioned to backup locations without disrupting voters.

“In those places election workers put up signs at the old sites so voters would know where they would have to go,” said Benander.

The polls relocated were in Royal Oak in Oakland County, Warren and Clinton Township in Macomb County, Grand Rapids in Kent County, Brady Township and Portage in Kalamazoo County and Flint in Genesee County.