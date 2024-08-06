MSU recruits farmers for climate change-related studies

As global warming continues to push temperatures up across the state, some farmers are figuring out how to adjust to the changing climate. A statewide research program at Michigan State University is looking into how climate change is affecting farmers’ crop yields, soil health and economic wellbeing.

Courtesy / MSU Extension Quentin Tyler

“Making sure our producers are better prepared and equipped to be a part of the solution, to adjust climate change, whether it be through mitigation, adaptation or environmental sustainability,” said MSU Extension Director Quentin Tyler.

Researchers are focused on studying soil health and the practices of conventional farmers who use regenerative practices like cover crops. The project states it will “evaluate the relationship between soil health and greenhouse gas emissions, and identify factors that influence farmer adoption of climate-smart practices.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is allocating $1 million in recurring funds to support MSU faculty and extension positions working on the Agricultural Resiliency Project research.

The project is one of four funded through MSU’s new Agricultural Climate Resiliency Program. Each project will receive some $1.25 million annually over the next three years.

“Those faculty positions have a 60% research component and a 40% extension component, meaning that the research is going to be applied toward solutions for our farmers, and educating farmers on the principles and practices that come as a result of this research,” said Tyler.

Courtesy / Jeff Sandborn Jeff Sandborn

Jeff Sandborn is a fourth generation producer of corn, soybeans and wheat near Portland in Ionia county. Extreme weather patterns have impacted his corn yields in the last couple of years but he says he’s been able to adapt to the changes.

“Last year we had the Canadian wildfires, so that changed things,” he said. “But the crops are getting better with dealing with extremes, the resiliency of the crops is, and it continues to do so whether it's genetics or just the breeding that they do.”

Sandborn has been working with MSU researchers on how to improve the soil health on his farm through regenerative farming practices while still making a profit off his crop yields.

"To look at what makes the most sense with the carbon intensity of whatever you're doing, to be able to make sure you get a a return on investment for a farmer, and then a return on the kind of the energy used to get you there," he said.

Established in 2024, the Agricultural Climate Resiliency Program is connecting farmers like Sandborn with researchers and scientists to understand how extreme temperatures impact water management, plant disease and pest-related crop yield issues.

The project will provide compensation to farmers participating in the study, ranging from a free soil health test to $200 per field. The program enrollment deadline is September 15.

