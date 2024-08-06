State taking feedback on five-year transportation plan

The Michigan Department of Transportation is taking feedback on its next five years of planned construction projects.

Every year, MDOT outlines future highway, public transit and aviation projects that are receiving state and federal funding.

This year's transportation program projects Michigan will spend $15.3 billion on road and highway fixes through 2029. Projects in mid-Michigan include additional work on US-127 and I-496.

Michael Case, program specialist with MDOT, said the department will use input from residents to shape future spending.

"We do encourage focus on some of the later years given that ... there's more of an opportunity there to have a shaping force on the development of that project," he said.

Officials are concerned about identifying future funds for infrastructure projects. Case said inflation and declining gas tax revenues are limiting the Michigan’s ability to invest in transportation improvements.

"Sustainable funding has been a topic of concern, given that cars are becoming more fuel efficient and fixes are becoming more expensive,” he said.

Any changes to how Michigan generates revenue for road repairs would require approval from state lawmakers.

MDOT is taking public comment on its five-year transportation plan through Sept. 3.