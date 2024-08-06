© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State taking feedback on five-year transportation plan

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT
An image of Westbound I-496 in the afternoon, with the sun centered in a blue sky and several cars driving down the freeway alongside traffic cones.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
I-496 is currently undergoing a major resurfacing project that's expected to be completed later this year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is taking feedback on its next five years of planned construction projects.

Every year, MDOT outlines future highway, public transit and aviation projects that are receiving state and federal funding.

This year's transportation program projects Michigan will spend $15.3 billion on road and highway fixes through 2029. Projects in mid-Michigan include additional work on US-127 and I-496.

Michael Case, program specialist with MDOT, said the department will use input from residents to shape future spending.

"We do encourage focus on some of the later years given that ... there's more of an opportunity there to have a shaping force on the development of that project," he said.

Officials are concerned about identifying future funds for infrastructure projects. Case said inflation and declining gas tax revenues are limiting the Michigan’s ability to invest in transportation improvements.

"Sustainable funding has been a topic of concern, given that cars are becoming more fuel efficient and fixes are becoming more expensive,” he said.

Any changes to how Michigan generates revenue for road repairs would require approval from state lawmakers.

MDOT is taking public comment on its five-year transportation plan through Sept. 3.
WKAR News
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE