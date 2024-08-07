© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
More than 9 million fish reintroduced into Michigan waters this year

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
Michigan DNR fish-stocking truck released fish into the Grand River in Lyons, Ionia County this spring. According to the DNR, a total of 286,145 fish were stocked at this location in spring 2024.
Michigan Department of Transportation
More than nine million fish have been restocked into Michigan waters so far this year, state officials announced Tuesday.

The fish included 10 species and one hybrid, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and weighed more than 320 tons. The DNR says it releases fish early in season to help reduce the numbers taken by predator birds who are more active later in the summer.

"We had another excellent spring and summer stocking season that will bring ecological benefits and fishing opportunities to Michigan anglers," said Aaron Switzer, DNR fish production manager said in release.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff, healthy, high-quality fish were reared and delivered to stocking sites in excellent condition. The numbers produced and stocked met the targets for most areas."

The DNR estimates fish stocking brings more than $4 billion into the state’s economy and supports the Great Lakes fishery which is valued at more than $7 billion.
