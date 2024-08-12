Jackson County makes third attempt for tax increase to fund aging jail

Jackson County is once again seeking approval from voters for a property tax increase to help keep its aging jail operational.

During last week's primary election, voters in Jackson County narrowly rejected a millage increase that would have raised millions of dollars to upgrade its jail. Officials say the Wesley Street Jail, constructed in 1953, has major structural issues that are causing a budget shortfall in the county sheriff's office.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners moved Monday morning to put a smaller funding request before the public this fall.

"Nothing lasts forever, especially when the people in the building for the last 70 years don't have a lot to do other than try to figure out how to break the darn thing," said Jackson County Administrator and Controller Michael Overton during the meeting.

The county previously received property tax revenue from a 2002 millage to fund jail construction and operations. But voters dismissed a 2022 proposal to renovate its Chanter Road facility.

“If the folks don't want us to build a new jail. so be it," Overton said. "I do believe at some point we will have to build a new jail. It's not a matter of if really, it's just when.”

The millage would raise around $1.5 million for jail operations each year for the next 10 years.

Officials said without additional funding, residents could see a drop in public safety services.

“If we don't get the 1.5 million that that department needs, I'm not sure we don't have any other choice but to cut some of the sheriff's department and the road patrol,” said County Commissioner Ray Snell.

The proposal is expected to go before voters during the November general election.