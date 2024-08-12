New exhibit tells the story behind the Michigan Capitol's decoration

A new exhibit inside the Michigan State Capitol features a collection of photographs, drawings and paintings detailing how the building was initially decorated.

The state Capitol building has become a source of pride for many Michiganders, with its Greek and Roman inspired exterior and distinctive cast iron dome. But at the time of the building’s dedication in 1879, the interior was more muted.

“It was complete in the sense that it was structural," said Michigan Capitol historian and curator Valerie Marvin. "There were big, beautiful open corridors, the tall dome rising up over the rotunda. There were over a dozen different offices for state departments in the building. But what most people don't know is there was no paint on the walls, no artwork at all.”

The exhibit Art Adorns the Paths of Life tells the story of the effort to change that. Located in Heritage Hall, it features nearly 300 artifacts highlighting some the work of Christian Weidemann, the foreman of the project.

Melorie Begay / WKAR Christian Weidemann, pictured in this display, led the state Capitol's decoration efforts.

“He is going to be working up the schemes that will eventually be on our walls and ceilings. He was also going to be overseeing this crew that works here," Marvin said.

Weidemann also worked alongside his son Oscar who contributed his artistic talents as a painter. Both were employed by the William Wright Company of Detroit and the undertaking of beautifying the building was seen as prestigious.

Melorie Begay / WKAR Artifacts from the Weidemann collection.

“Because at that time, not only is the government building, it's already a tourist destination," Marvin explained. "People are coming here from all over Michigan, and oftentimes from other states to see the building, because it was held up as an example of good design and a successful project."

The exhibit’s collection features drawings, pencil sketches, watercolors and artistic concepts from both Christian and Oscar. The artifacts were donated to the state Capitol by descendants of the Weidemann family.

Marvin says the collection offers a look into the father and son’s stylistic choices while decorating the building. Some of those choices can still be seen today.

“If you spend a lot of time upstairs in the west wing, you may be familiar with a series of rooms that have a mosaic style ceiling with bands that are lined in gold in almost a Celtic knot pattern. As we were going through these drawings, we came across one piece of paper with some pencil sketches on it for two different ceiling concepts," Marvin said.

"One of which is that same mosaic pattern with those Celtic knots outlined in gold overlaid on it."

Melorie Begay / WKAR Weidemann's designs for the state Capitol can still be seen today, including this Celtic knot ceiling concept.

The project wrapped up in 1890 with a cost of $55,000, according to Marvin, which today would come in around $2 million.

In the end, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding the updates, Marvin said, and lawmakers were impressed.

"There are comments in the newspapers again, about how in the fall of 1886, when the [Michigan] Supreme Court came in for their new term, they were a little slow getting business started, because everyone was admiring the walls and the new ceiling decorations,” she said.

Marvin said the art within the walls of the Capitol showed that Michigan had arrived and had come into its own.

“I think you see that in the art, I think you see that in the architecture. I think you see it in the enthusiasm of the people who worked here early on. They felt very strongly that in post-Civil War America, we needed to look forward, we needed to think about what we could be doing. And we really needed to strive and challenge ourselves,” Marvin said.

The exhibit is on display in Heritage Hall until June 2025 and the complete collection can be viewed online.