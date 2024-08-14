Developer proposes senior housing to rehabilitate historic Lansing school

A developer is asking the city of Lansing for financial assistance to build senior housing on the site of a historic public school building.

The Genessee Street School west of downtown was constructed more than 100 years ago and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Students used the building for more than 70 years until the school closed in 1984.

The facility changed ownership multiple times before falling into a state of disrepair, sitting vacant with broken and boarded up windows.

Wisconsin-based Volker Development and Lansing-based Equity First Community Development have a proposal to bring activity back to the building. The real estate company’s plan would construct 54 senior housing units on the site.

Developer Greg Baron told the Lansing City Council Monday that he wants to protect the neighborhood landmark.

“This is one of the last remaining historic school buildings that have stayed intact within the City of Lansing in Ingham County," Baron said. "Big picture, creating affordable housing for seniors, but then also preserving a historic structure that's been around since 1912.”

The project would be constructed with state and federal affordable housing incentives. Housing units would be reserved for those over 55 years old who meet certain income requirements.

According to materials from the developer, one individual would need an income between $19,410 and $45,290. Two individuals would need a household income between $22,170 and $51,730 to qualify.

Baron said the residents living near the school are part of the conversation.

“We want to be good neighbors," he said. "We know in order to build a successful development, both from a construction standpoint, but then ongoing operations, it's extremely important to stay tapped in with [the] neighborhood.”

The developers, arguing they need additional support to finance construction and reduce costs, are seeking a payment in lieu of taxes from Lansing. If approved, the city would agree for a set time period to accept a portion of the building’s rental income as a service charge instead of property taxes.

The group estimates construction would take 12 to 14 months. The council has scheduled a public hearing on the project for Aug. 26.